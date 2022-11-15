The latest edition of Key Energy, Italy's top solar event, shows that the nation is once again poised for growth. It also shows that incentive schemes can turn agrivoltaics and large-scale storage into market drivers like rooftop and ground-mounted PV.Italy's leading solar event, Key Energy, was held in the city of Rimini last week, bringing in more visitors than in the past, according to Italian Exhibition Group (IEG). "Key Energy shows closed their doors today at Rimini Expo Centre with plus-41% in total attendance compared to 2021 (and plus-15% over the record edition of 2019), also recording ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...