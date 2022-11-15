Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY), a global medical technology company focused on delivering leading edge silicon photonics-based biosensing solutions by targeting a portfolio of biomarkers, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences.

Bernstein 2nd Annual CGM Disruptors Conference on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11:05 a.m. ET

BTIG Digital Health Forum Panel on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET

For access to the conferences, please contact your representatives at Bernstein and BTIG. When available, a live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited website at https://investors.rockleyphotonics.com.

About Rockley Photonics

Formed in 2013, Rockley is a global medical technology company focused on delivering leading edge silicon photonics-based biosensing solutions that target a portfolio of biomarkers. Rockley's ground-breaking end-to-end biosensing platform unlocks unique spectra-based biomarkers enabling insights into personal health and well-being. With next-generation biosensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of biomedical applications across multiple industries.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com

