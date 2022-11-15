Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.11.2022 | 15:29
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Compliance with US Prohibition on New Investment in Russia

Nasdaq as a global business is committed to compliance with all applicable
economic sanctions laws, including those of the European Union and the United
States. Nasdaq notes the ongoing changes in sanctions related to Russia. For
example, under US sanctions administered by the US Department of Treasury's
Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC"), it is prohibited for any United
States citizen, lawful permanent resident, entity organized under the laws of
the United States (including foreign branches), or any person in the United
States (collectively, "US Persons") to engage in new investment in Russia as of
April 6, 2022 under Executive Order 14071. Pursuant to OFAC guidance in its
Frequently Asked Question ("FAQ") 1055, US Persons are not prohibited from
purchasing equity in entities located outside of Russia, "provided that (i)
such funds are not specifically intended for new projects or operations in the
Russian Federation and (ii) the revenues of the entity located outside the
Russian Federation are not predominantly derived from its investments in the
Russian Federation". 

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S reminds members that they are responsible for confirming
their compliance with applicable sanctions restrictions, including conducting
their own due diligence and other measures as appropriate. Members are
responsible for confirming whether US sanctions jurisdiction would apply to
their activities on the Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S operated markets and ensure that
such activities are in compliance with applicable sanctions restrictions.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.