Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 November 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 14 November 2022, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry's Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares), using deductions from salary in each calendar month (Partnership Shares), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares (Matching Shares).

Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of GBP1.119 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below.

Name / position of PDMR Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares Silvana Bonello - Chief Operating Officer 134 13 Shaun Wills - Chief Financial Officer 134 13

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 15 November 2022.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1.Silvana Bonello a) Name 2.Shaun Wills 2. Reason for the notification 1.Chief Operating Officer a) Position/status 2.Chief Financial Officer Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Superdry Plc a) Name 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the b) Nature of the transaction Superdry Share Incentive Plan. Price Volume 1.GBP1.119+nil 1.134+13 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2.GBP1.119+nil 2.134+13 Price Volume Aggregated information 1.GBP149.95 1.147 d) 2.GBP149.95 2.147 14 November 2022 e) Date of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) f) Place of the transaction For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

