Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.11.2022 | 15:32
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.: Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", a legacy producer of film and music, is pleased to announce its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program.

Under the terms of the program, the Company may repurchase up to $2,000,000.00 of outstanding shares over 12 months. The Company has estimated the sum to equate to between 500 million and 800 million common shares that would be subject to repurchase.

All stock buybacks will be conducted, from time to time, based on market conditions and in accordance with all legal and SEC requirements such as Rule 10b5-1 trading plans.

Stated Seven Arts Entertainment's CEO, Jason Black: "As the Company moves closer to the opening of its Atlanta production facility, we are increasingly confident in our revenue projections and our ability to reinvest in the Company through share buybacks for the sake of continuing to improve the Company's capital structure and shareholder value.

About: Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. is a media and entertainment company developing a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the film and music industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Contact:

info@sevenartsentertainment.com

Twitter:

@SAPX_7arts

SOURCE: Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725898/Seven-Arts-Entertainment-Inc-Announces-Stock-Repurchase-Program

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.