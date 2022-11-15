Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.11.2022
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
WKN: A2JCEM ISIN: SE0010820613 Ticker-Symbol: 0CX1 
Berlin
15.11.22
15:41 Uhr
6,840 Euro
-0,060
-0,87 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
15.11.2022 | 15:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Viking Supply Ships AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (169/22)

Viking Supply Ships AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Conditional on that the shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to
delist the shares in Viking Supply Ships AB. 



Short name:   VSSAB B   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0010820613
----------------------------
Order book ID: 000964   
----------------------------



Provided that the shares have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market, the last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be December 14,
2022. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
