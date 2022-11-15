Argentina and Chile are reactivating the Andes Interconnection Line to facilitate the bidirectional exchange of energy. During the day, Argentina will receive 80 MW of solar from Chile, but it will export back 200 MW of natural gas at night.From pv magazine Latin America Representatives from the governments of Argentina and Chile, together with Chilean utility AES Andes, have announced a bidirectional energy exchange deal via the Andes Interconnection Line. The 345 kV transmission line extends 409 kilometers between the Andes substation, in the Chilean region of Antofagasta, and the Cobos substation, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...