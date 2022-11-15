RocketFuel Blockchain Reports 515% Revenue Growth for its Q2 FY2023 Ended September 30, 2022

Revenue Ramp Driven by 840% Increase in Transactions

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, November 17 at 4:30pm ET

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCQB: RKFL) ("RocketFuel" or the "Company"), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced financial and operational results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Revenue grew by 515% to $41,815 for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 over the previous quarter. The growth was driven by an 840% increase in the number of transactions processed in fiscal Q2 vs. fiscal Q1. Fiscal Q2 revenue was higher than the previous four quarters combined.

Management Commentary

"We are very pleased with our over 5-fold increase in revenue for the quarter, which is being driven by our recent acceleration in transactions, which we expect to see continue for the foreseeable future," said Peter Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of RocketFuel.

"As more and more of our payment partners' merchants go live, we saw the number of crypto payment transactions grow exponentially, resulting in a significant increase in revenue from the previous quarters. Our sales strategy of selling indirectly through payment service providers and other partners is paying off. Our E-Commerce transactions were up 840% from fiscal Q1 to fiscal Q2 and transaction growth accelerated toward the end of the quarter and has continued since.

"We had an increased number of merchants go live in the quarter, including at least one with over $1 billion in overall revenue. As soon as they turned on the ability to pay with crypto, we immediately saw some of their customers switch from paying with credit card to crypto and the transactions started rolling in. As more and more of their shoppers see the benefits of paying with their cryptocurrencies over credit cards, our share of this overall $1 billion revenue will increase. We are following the same proven model for startups such as Amazon, Salesforce and others by focusing on revenue and growth. And we're seeing it work. As our business progresses, our team is also moving forward with our capital markets strategy in order to increase our visibility, awareness and shareholder value," Jensen concluded.

Key Highlights for the quarter include:

Business Highlights for the Q2 FY2023 Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Partnered with ACI Worldwide to deliver next generation loyalty program for ACI's 80,000 merchants

Partnered with PaymentCloud to offer "Pay With Crypto" to its merchants

Teamed with Genius X Accelerator launchpad for token offering to support loyalty program

Delivered MVP of new B2B cross-border settlements solution

Received license to operate as virtual asset service provider (VASP) in the EU, which enables a wide variety of crypto and fiat conversion and exchange services



Subsequent to the End of the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Launched world's first crypto payments loyalty program at Money2020 tradeshow in Las Vegas



About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 120+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly lower fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants can implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

