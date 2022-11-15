Cosmos Holdings, Inc.: Cosmos Health Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings (d/b/a Cosmos Health, Inc.) ("the Company") (Nasdaq:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $12.0M versus $13.6M in 3Q21. The decline in consolidated revenues was largely due to the high variation in FX differences between EUR and GBP to USD.

Gross Margins were 14.8% versus 17.3% in 3Q21, due to the increase in the distribution business, which carries lower gross margins.

Operating Expenses were $2.1M versus $3.3M in 3Q21 a significant decrease of 34.7%, reflecting efficient expense management.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5M versus $1.2M in 3Q21.

Recent Business Highlights

Closed $7.5M capital raise via public offering of 62,500,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) and 125,000,000 common warrants, at a combined price of $0.12 per unit. Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, participated in the capital raise with $1.5M for 12,500,000 units.

Entered into an agreement to replace its previously structured warrants with new vanilla warrants. The existing holders of Warrants issued as of February 28, 2022 exchanged their warrants for new warrants to purchase an aggregate of 21,238,254 shares of Common Stock.

Announced an exclusive agreement to market and distribute Nickelodeon's SpongeBob and PAW Patrol kids' vitamins in Greece and Cyprus, aiming to reach out 11,000 pharmacies and 120 wholesalers in Greece and 780 pharmacies in Cyprus.

Executed a letter of intent for a strategic co-venture agreement with Smart for Life (SMLF) to cross market products and services in their reciprocal markets. It is considered to be a large mutual beneficial opportunity for both companies with the primary distinction being the respective markets, with Cosmos serving the EU and UK markets and Smart for Life serving the North American markets.

Entered into a letter of intent agreement to wholly acquire ZipDoctor Inc., a direct-to-consumer subscription-based telemedicine platform, that expects to provide its customers affordable, unlimited, 24/7 access to board certified physicians and licensed mental and behavioral health counselors and therapists.

Entered into an agreement with Virax Biolabs (VRAX), to become the distributor of Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kits, having the exclusive distribution rights for Greece and Cyprus, with the opportunity to distribute the test kits across Europe on a non-exclusive basis.

Entered into an exclusive agreement with Mediprovita GbR. Mediprovita will begin selling its Sky Premium Life SPL products in Germany and Austria beginning in the Fourth Quarter. The initial order for 20 SKUs will be sold through Amazon, eBay, and Mediprovita's own ecommerce website. The Company expects to extend its relationship with Mediprovita in the near future to include the distribution of 70 SKU's.

SkyPharm officially launched its first Sky Premium Life products on Amazon in the United States. Cosmos targets having all 85 SKUs listed on Amazon by year end.

Entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire Pharmaceutical Laboratories CANA S.A., a Greek pharmaceutical company that manufactures, sells, distributes, and markets original branded products researched and developed by leading global pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

Entered into an agreement to acquire LIFE NLB, Ltd.'s product portfolio, including Bone-Vio® and Bone-X, related to bone health targeting the human gastrointestinal microbiome.

Management Commentary

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, stated, "The slight decrease in our Consolidated Revenue reported in USD was mainly due to the high variation in FX differences of EUR and GBP to USD. In local currencies, we managed to increase our revenue in the third quarter of 2022 to €11.9 million and £23.2 thousand compared to €11.5 million and £17.8 thousand versus similar period last year, respectively, which is an overall increase of almost 7.5%.

In recent months we have made significant progress in our efforts to grow our various businesses. Our nutraceuticals segment is our strongest growth engine. The global nutraceuticals market was valued at $455B in 2021 and is expected to reach $988B by 2030, a CAGR of 9%, driven by the growing demand for dietary supplements and functional foods. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has paved the way for nutraceuticals to build a strong presence in the global market. Our Sky Premium Life (SPL) brand continues to be received well by the market. In recent months we also launched our SPL products on Amazon Singapore and on Amazon United States and Amazon Canada. In addition, we are in the midst of finalizing agreements with various partners to distribute our nutraceutical products in North America and Europe. These new markets provide untapped growth opportunities and new audiences for our proprietary SPL brand.

In April, we launched our premium line of nutritional supplements, Mediterranation. The Mediterranation line uses organic herbs and plant extracts such as crataegus, hibiscus, dittany of Crete, oregano, mastic and kritamos, found in specific regions in Greece and the Mediterranean. The initial reaction from our distributors and consumers has been very positive and we expect to see increasing order flow.

The Cosmos Health brand marks a new chapter in the Company's evolution and better reflects our commitment towards a leading, highly scalable and innovative global healthcare group based on our R&D partnerships, fully licensed production facilities and fast deployment to distribution channels. This is in alignment with the Company's recent announcements about our R&D partnership with CloudPharm as we execute on our goal of becoming a leading global healthcare group.

Our health care distribution and OTC pharmaceuticals businesses continue to remain solid, providing Cosmos with stable cash flow generation. We have entered an agreement with Virax Biolabs to become the distributor of Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kits, having the exclusive distribution rights for Greece and Cyprus, with the opportunity to distribute the test kits across Europe on a non-exclusive basis.

To achieve our growth objectives, in October we successfully completed a capital raise totaling $7.5M. We had great participation from seasoned investors. I was happy to participate in the financing in the amount of $1.5M, as I see first-hand the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for Cosmos. In addition, we replaced our previously structured warrants with plain vanilla warrants, which will provide us with more financial flexibility going forward. As a management team, we continue to be believers in the Company and view it as an undervalued investment."

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in $) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP - Figures REVENUE $ 12,016,098 $ 13,595,418 $ 38,296,402 $ 40,061,419

GROSS PROFIT $ 1,783,897 $ 2,345,570 $ 5,521,701 $ 5,383,748

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (2,128,009 ) (3,260,121 ) (5,697,925 ) (9,405,868 )

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS $ (344,112 ) $ (914,551 ) $ (176,224 ) $ (4,022,120 )

NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (1,972,775 ) $ (1,936,543 ) $ (3,010,684 ) $ (6,489,502 )

Non-GAAP Figures (*)

ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 494,148 $ 1,224,570 $ 1,561,984 $ 1,627,935

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (365,863 ) $ 385,727 $ (453,249 ) $ (623,932 )



(*) See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business and assess our performance. In addition to Revenue, Income (Loss) from Operations and Net Income (Loss) under GAAP, we use: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (Loss). We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. Our calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures, if any, reported by our peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest income / (expense), net, (iii) non-cash interest expense, (iv) non-recurring and extraordinary items (v) other income (expense), net, (vi) gain (loss) on equity investments, net, (vii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (viii) change in fair value of derivative liability and (ix) foreign currency transaction, net.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring and extraordinary

Items.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as Adjusted EBITDA (see above) excluding (i) benefit from (provision for) income taxes, (ii) interest expense, net and adding (iii) interest income.

Adjusted Net Income has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in $) 2022 2021 2022 2021 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ (1,574,709 ) $ (1,767,982 ) $ (2,537,388 ) $ (6,420,350 ) Adjustments ( add back ): Depreciation and amortization expense 112,879 108,192 334,349 323,678 Interest income / (expense), net 461,945 670,282 1,541,937 2,182,715 Non-cash interest expense 295,846 353,303 772,180 492,391 EBITDA $ (704,039 ) $ (636,205 ) $ 111,078 $ (3,421,566 ) Non-recurring and extraordinary items 722,261 41,302 1,376,638 179,300 Stock based compensation 3,120 1,989,626 27,221 5,147,077 Other income (expense), net 5,431 122,477 60,558 340,103 Gain (loss) on equity investments, net (359 ) (38 ) (415 ) (317 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - (350,008 ) (1,004,124 ) (795,644 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability (628 ) (125,621 ) 6,627 (213,490 ) Foreign currency transaction, net 468,362 183,036 984,401 392,472 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 494,148 $ 1,224,570 $ 1,561,984 $ 1,627,935 Provision for income taxes (398,066 ) (168,561 ) (473,296 ) (69,152 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ (365,863 ) $ 385,727 $ (453,249 ) $ (623,932 )

About Cosmos Health, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

