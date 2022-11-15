Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQCT ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Ticker-Symbol: L5Q 
München
15.11.22
08:04 Uhr
6,550 Euro
+0,100
+1,55 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.11.2022 | 18:16
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy: Appointment of Pierre-Yves Lefebvre as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

DJ Charwood Energy: Appointment of Pierre-Yves Lefebvre as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Appointment of Pierre-Yves Lefebvre as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer 15-Nov-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Appointment of Pierre-Yves Lefebvre as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in tailor-made biomass energy recovery solutions, today announces the appointment of Pierre-Yves Lefebvre as Group Chief Administrative and Financial Officer from 2 November.

In line with the Group's strategic structuring since its initial public offering on 13 July 2022, Pierre-Yves Lefebvre joined Charwood Energy as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer on 2 November. Drawing on his experience as Chief Financial Officer in multinational listed companies, his main role will be to support the Group's growth, with the goal of achieving EUR100 million in revenue by 2027.

Pierre-Yves Lefebvre, 58 years old, will bring to Charwood Energy more than 30 years' experience as an accounting and financial director with French subsidiaries of international groups. He has worked for Tubauto, a subsidiary of Hörmann, a global leader in garage doors, as well as innovative French companies with an international presence in diversified sectors including renewable energies, for example, Vergnet and Enertime, both of which are listed on Euronext Growth. A graduate of ICS-Bégué business school, Pierre-Yves obtained the DESCF higher degree in accounting and finance in 1991.

Pierre-Yves Lefebvre said: "While my career has always been fully dedicated to providing financial management and support to the managers of a wide range of SME/ISEs, I have focused more specifically on renewable energy groups since 2018. This new adventure with Charwood Energy, an SME specialising in green gas and biomass recovery, is not only a great opportunity to join a company with very high growth potential, it also marks a new step forward in my personal commitment to the energy transition."

"I am delighted to welcome Pierre-Yves: his solid experience in the financial structuring of innovative listed SMEs, and more generally his accounting expertise, are all advantages for the Group's development," said Adrien Haller, Founder and CEO of Charwood Energy. "We also share a personal and professional commitment to the energy transition - an essential value for moving forward together effectively and delivering on Charwood Energy's ambitious project."

Contacts 

CHARWOOD                            ACTIFIN 
               ACTIFIN 
ENERGY                             Press Relations 
               Investor Relations 
                                Mathias Jordan 
               Simon Derbanne charwood@actifin.fr 
investisseur@charwood.energy                  mjordan@actifin.fr 
               +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 
                                +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

With a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification - Charwood Energy generated revenue of EUR4.6 million in 2021 from its third-party activities and EBITDA of EUR1 million (23% of revenue).

Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance.

To find out more, see: https://charwood.energy/en/investors/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Appointment of Pierre-Yves Lefebvre as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: - 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1488567 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1488567 15-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1488567&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2022 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

CHARWOOD ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.