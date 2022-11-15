Abivax Releases the Results of its November 9, 2022 Ad Hoc Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, held an ad hoc ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on November 9, 2022, which was chaired by Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, in the absence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors and, in particular, delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions and incentive mechanisms for the benefit of the Company's employees, managers and/or other partners.

Details on the vote results will be available on the company's website.

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, obefazimod (ABX464) to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

