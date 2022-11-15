Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStar Health's "Sports Metaverse - MegaMall" Partner Advent Galaxy Featured on "The Street Podcast" Listen Now!

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / All Star Health Brand Inc.'s, (OTC PINK:ALST) business partner's CEO of Advent Galaxy interviewed on "The Street Reports Podcasts," Paul Bronstein of Advent Galaxy / XR - Labs (NFL Tailgate Mobile Game Developers) discussing the upcoming "Sports Metaverse - MegaMall" upcoming launch.

Listen here: https://thestreetreports.com/allstar-healths-sports-metaverse-megamall-partner-advent-galaxy-featured-on-the-street-podcast-listen-now/

Pete Wanner, CEO of AllStarHealth Brands, said "We are excited with the progress on this project. We, together with Advent offering one of the first global online sports and shopping Metaverse experience that is sure to attract interest and users from every stratum and every part of the internet. Advent is the perfect partner for this venture, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship."

The Street Reports

The Street Reports discovering companies from "Wall Street 2 Bay Street" specializes in bringing relevant information on micro-cap, small-cap, and generally undervalued companies to the attention readers/listeners which maybe potential investors.

AllStarHealth Brands, XR-Labs and ADVENT GALAXY

AllStarHealth Brands a specialty HealthCare Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies, and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. All-star's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing, as well as grow the company through acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures.

XR-LABS is a co-created community of professionals and enthusiasts. Who are passionate about building and connecting Global AR/VR/XR Networks, that aim to integrate with other emerging technology. We seek to empower and accelerate Tech Communities and content creators. To both catalyze and inspire Local and global Alliances, our long-term goal is to create Original IP Content and showcase the latest and greatest in the Global XR industry. Starting on 2022 XR Miami Metaverse will be the only Web Dapp Metaverse in the world with multi-chain adoption and NFT Marketplaces for all of Miami real world businesses and places

ADVENT GALAXY Inc. and its main product ADVENT EXPO: Expo is going to become a central meeting place and center for important social interactions between people of different backgrounds and age groups. Underlying technology allows for merchants, consumers, and large enterprises to be replaced by a virtual EXPO in the metaverse. EXPO will cater to B2C+B2B+B2E= B2X, or simply stated B2All.

