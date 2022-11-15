Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 November to 11 November 2022
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market
|ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
11/7/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
83,8322
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
11/8/2022
FR0010313833
5 444
84,2286
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
11/9/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
83,8998
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
11/10/2022
FR0010313833
778
84,3232
XPAR
TOTAL
20 222
83,9812
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
