Nord Anglia Education launches ninth international teacher recruitment fair

'Outstanding Teachers Outstanding Schools' event goes live this month

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium international schools provider Nord Anglia Education has announced its upcoming global teacher recruitment fair, attracting the world's best teaching talent for 81 schools across 32 countries.





First launched in 2014, Nord Anglia's annual teacher recruitment event, called Outstanding Teachers for Outstanding Schools, is now in its ninth year. The first virtual event this year will be hosted virtually on 30th November 2022 at 10am GMT / 6pm CST, with additional dates in December, January, and February.

Each year, thousands of talented educators around the world join to get to know more about Nord Anglia's values and group-wide education philosophy. The fair also provides a virtual networking opportunity for candidates to meet with future peers and school leaders, ask questions, and gain in-depth insight into the Nord Anglia difference in education.

Candidates interested in their first, or next, role in international education are encouraged to apply for hundreds of teaching roles from Nord Anglia's careers website.

What does it mean to work at a Nord Anglia school?

Across 2022 so far, Nord Anglia has welcomed another four schools to its global family, growing to 81 schools across the Americas, China, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Nurturing talent is at the heart of Nord Anglia's unique approach to outstanding teaching and learning across its schools. Its renowned professional development programme includes unparalleled opportunities for teachers to benefit from the best in educational approaches, skills, training, and research, including:

Continuous learning and development via Nord Anglia University, a bespoke online learning platform with thousands of learning resources for teachers. Nord Anglia University encourages teachers to connect and collaborate with their peers across 81 schools to enrich their international teaching careers.

Career pathway opportunities by developing key leadership and management skills through Nord Anglia's Middle Leadership Programme and Senior Leadership Programme.

Collaborations with world-leading organisations, including MIT , UNICEF, and The Juilliard School to create engaging learning experiences for students both in and outside the classroom.

, UNICEF, and to create engaging learning experiences for students both in and outside the classroom. Unique opportunities to earn an Executive Master's in International Education at King's College London. Developed in collaboration with Nord Anglia, the part-time master's programme develops participants' understanding of effective school leadership in an international education environment.

Regular opportunities to move into other exciting roles at one of Nord Anglia's other schools worldwide.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Director of Education, Nord Anglia Education, said: "Our schools attract and develop the world's best teaching talent in part thanks to our outstanding professional development opportunities and our global network, which allows for true collaboration and sharing of best practice worldwide. Like our students, we want our teachers to achieve more than they ever imagined possible and to build their careers with us."

Hear from Nord Anglia's teachers, learn about its professional development offer, or apply to the recruitment fair online at nordangliaeducation.com/careers/working-for-us.

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading premium international schools organisation, we are shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.



Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with innovative technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.



No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.



To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

