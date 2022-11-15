Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared its third interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2022 of 2.5 pence per ordinary share. To be paid on 30 December 2022 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 9 December 2022.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 8 December 2022.

15 November 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323