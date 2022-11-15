Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Algonquin Capital today announced that as of November 16th, 2022 Algonquin Fixed Income 2.0 will be available for daily purchases/sales (i.e. daily liquidity) with settlement T+2. These changes have been reflected in the simplified prospectus dated November 11th, 2022.

About Algonquin Capital Corporation

Algonquin Capital Corporation ("Algonquin") is a boutique investment manager based in Toronto. Our purpose is to help Canadians get more from their fixed-income investments.

