Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, November 15

15 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 15 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 120,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 361.1964 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 365 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 357 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,886,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,204,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 15 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2165362.00 08:21:3800062163037TRLO0LSE
2362.00 08:21:3800062163038TRLO0LSE
1098364.00 08:36:1100062163926TRLO0LSE
500364.00 08:36:1100062163927TRLO0LSE
411364.00 08:36:1100062163928TRLO0LSE
89364.00 08:36:1100062163929TRLO0LSE
2035364.00 08:36:1100062163930TRLO0LSE
681363.50 08:37:0100062163962TRLO0LSE
1798363.50 08:37:0100062163963TRLO0LSE
565362.50 08:50:4000062164550TRLO0LSE
500362.50 08:50:4000062164551TRLO0LSE
914362.50 08:50:4000062164552TRLO0LSE
292361.50 09:07:0200062165049TRLO0LSE
1361.50 09:07:0200062165050TRLO0LSE
500361.50 09:07:0200062165051TRLO0LSE
1000361.50 09:07:0200062165052TRLO0LSE
517361.50 09:07:0200062165053TRLO0LSE
25000361.50 09:21:5800062165460TRLO0LSE
779362.00 10:06:0600062167230TRLO0LSE
1210362.00 10:06:0600062167231TRLO0LSE
12362.00 10:06:0600062167232TRLO0LSE
488362.00 10:06:0600062167233TRLO0LSE
500362.00 10:06:0600062167234TRLO0LSE
500362.00 10:06:0600062167235TRLO0LSE
595362.00 10:06:0600062167236TRLO0LSE
219361.50 11:15:3900062168869TRLO0LSE
1796361.50 11:15:3900062168870TRLO0LSE
748361.50 11:15:3900062168871TRLO0LSE
1000361.50 11:15:3900062168872TRLO0LSE
223361.50 11:15:3900062168873TRLO0LSE
2360.50 11:34:5900062169318TRLO0LSE
16360.50 11:35:0000062169321TRLO0LSE
6360.50 11:40:2300062169522TRLO0LSE
615360.50 11:40:2300062169523TRLO0LSE
1674360.50 11:40:2300062169524TRLO0LSE
384361.00 12:43:5600062171209TRLO0LSE
1835361.00 12:46:0500062171259TRLO0 LSE
2075361.00 12:46:0500062171260TRLO0LSE
2215361.00 13:19:0500062172153TRLO0LSE
440362.00 13:31:1100062172934TRLO0LSE
1077362.00 13:31:1100062172935TRLO0LSE
199362.00 13:31:1100062172936TRLO0LSE
239362.00 13:31:1100062172938TRLO0LSE
558362.00 13:31:1100062172940TRLO0LSE
2094365.00 13:35:1700062173364TRLO0LSE
2074364.00 13:35:1700062173365TRLO0LSE
3897364.50 13:35:1700062173366TRLO0LSE
382363.50 13:40:1500062173698TRLO0LSE
500363.50 13:40:1500062173699TRLO0LSE
980363.50 13:40:1500062173700TRLO0LSE
267363.50 13:40:1500062173701TRLO0LSE
2191362.50 13:45:2400062173846TRLO0LSE
150362.50 14:03:2800062175203TRLO0LSE
1939362.50 14:03:2800062175204TRLO0LSE
2372362.00 14:13:3900062175638TRLO0LSE
1988361.00 14:33:5100062177028TRLO0LSE
1011361.50 14:40:3000062178026TRLO0LSE
573361.50 14:40:3000062178027TRLO0LSE
664361.50 14:40:3000062178028TRLO0LSE
104361.00 14:49:0600062178603TRLO0LSE
1501361.00 14:49:0600062178604TRLO0LSE
463361.00 14:49:0600062178605TRLO0LSE
11359.50 14:49:4000062178701TRLO0LSE
254359.50 14:49:4000062178702TRLO0LSE
669359.50 14:49:4000062178703TRLO0LSE
20000360.00 15:03:4500062179641TRLO0LSE
2281360.00 15:20:1000062180964TRLO0LSE
3295359.50 15:37:5900062182038TRLO0LSE
2401359.50 15:37:5900062182039TRLO0LSE
2000359.50 15:37:5900062182040TRLO0LSE
507359.50 15:37:5900062182041TRLO0LSE
140358.50 15:49:2000062183167TRLO0LSE
24358.50 15:49:2200062183170TRLO0LSE
140358.50 15:49:3000062183182TRLO0LSE
140358.50 15:49:4000062183188TRLO0LSE
140358.50 15:50:0000062183210TRLO0LSE
661358.50 15:50:0200062183228TRLO0LSE
697358.50 15:50:0300062183229TRLO0LSE
121358.50 15:50:0300062183230TRLO0LSE
281357.00 15:57:4000062184061TRLO0LSE
577357.00 15:58:0200062184075TRLO0LSE
273357.00 15:58:0200062184076TRLO0LSE
36357.00 15:58:1000062184092TRLO0LSE
27357.00 15:58:3400062184121TRLO0LSE
433357.00 16:00:0200062184309TRLO0LSE
500357.00 16:00:0200062184310TRLO0LSE
243357.00 16:00:0200062184312TRLO0LSE
2194357.00 16:10:0200062185082TRLO0LSE
59357.00 16:16:0200062185439TRLO0LSE
500357.00 16:16:0200062185440TRLO0LSE
500357.00 16:16:0200062185441TRLO0LSE
273357.00 16:16:0200062185442TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
