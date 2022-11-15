Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

15 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 15 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 120,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 361.1964 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 365 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 357 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,886,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,204,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 15 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2165 362.00 08:21:38 00062163037TRLO0 LSE 2 362.00 08:21:38 00062163038TRLO0 LSE 1098 364.00 08:36:11 00062163926TRLO0 LSE 500 364.00 08:36:11 00062163927TRLO0 LSE 411 364.00 08:36:11 00062163928TRLO0 LSE 89 364.00 08:36:11 00062163929TRLO0 LSE 2035 364.00 08:36:11 00062163930TRLO0 LSE 681 363.50 08:37:01 00062163962TRLO0 LSE 1798 363.50 08:37:01 00062163963TRLO0 LSE 565 362.50 08:50:40 00062164550TRLO0 LSE 500 362.50 08:50:40 00062164551TRLO0 LSE 914 362.50 08:50:40 00062164552TRLO0 LSE 292 361.50 09:07:02 00062165049TRLO0 LSE 1 361.50 09:07:02 00062165050TRLO0 LSE 500 361.50 09:07:02 00062165051TRLO0 LSE 1000 361.50 09:07:02 00062165052TRLO0 LSE 517 361.50 09:07:02 00062165053TRLO0 LSE 25000 361.50 09:21:58 00062165460TRLO0 LSE 779 362.00 10:06:06 00062167230TRLO0 LSE 1210 362.00 10:06:06 00062167231TRLO0 LSE 12 362.00 10:06:06 00062167232TRLO0 LSE 488 362.00 10:06:06 00062167233TRLO0 LSE 500 362.00 10:06:06 00062167234TRLO0 LSE 500 362.00 10:06:06 00062167235TRLO0 LSE 595 362.00 10:06:06 00062167236TRLO0 LSE 219 361.50 11:15:39 00062168869TRLO0 LSE 1796 361.50 11:15:39 00062168870TRLO0 LSE 748 361.50 11:15:39 00062168871TRLO0 LSE 1000 361.50 11:15:39 00062168872TRLO0 LSE 223 361.50 11:15:39 00062168873TRLO0 LSE 2 360.50 11:34:59 00062169318TRLO0 LSE 16 360.50 11:35:00 00062169321TRLO0 LSE 6 360.50 11:40:23 00062169522TRLO0 LSE 615 360.50 11:40:23 00062169523TRLO0 LSE 1674 360.50 11:40:23 00062169524TRLO0 LSE 384 361.00 12:43:56 00062171209TRLO0 LSE 1835 361.00 12:46:05 00062171259TRLO0 LSE 2075 361.00 12:46:05 00062171260TRLO0 LSE 2215 361.00 13:19:05 00062172153TRLO0 LSE 440 362.00 13:31:11 00062172934TRLO0 LSE 1077 362.00 13:31:11 00062172935TRLO0 LSE 199 362.00 13:31:11 00062172936TRLO0 LSE 239 362.00 13:31:11 00062172938TRLO0 LSE 558 362.00 13:31:11 00062172940TRLO0 LSE 2094 365.00 13:35:17 00062173364TRLO0 LSE 2074 364.00 13:35:17 00062173365TRLO0 LSE 3897 364.50 13:35:17 00062173366TRLO0 LSE 382 363.50 13:40:15 00062173698TRLO0 LSE 500 363.50 13:40:15 00062173699TRLO0 LSE 980 363.50 13:40:15 00062173700TRLO0 LSE 267 363.50 13:40:15 00062173701TRLO0 LSE 2191 362.50 13:45:24 00062173846TRLO0 LSE 150 362.50 14:03:28 00062175203TRLO0 LSE 1939 362.50 14:03:28 00062175204TRLO0 LSE 2372 362.00 14:13:39 00062175638TRLO0 LSE 1988 361.00 14:33:51 00062177028TRLO0 LSE 1011 361.50 14:40:30 00062178026TRLO0 LSE 573 361.50 14:40:30 00062178027TRLO0 LSE 664 361.50 14:40:30 00062178028TRLO0 LSE 104 361.00 14:49:06 00062178603TRLO0 LSE 1501 361.00 14:49:06 00062178604TRLO0 LSE 463 361.00 14:49:06 00062178605TRLO0 LSE 11 359.50 14:49:40 00062178701TRLO0 LSE 254 359.50 14:49:40 00062178702TRLO0 LSE 669 359.50 14:49:40 00062178703TRLO0 LSE 20000 360.00 15:03:45 00062179641TRLO0 LSE 2281 360.00 15:20:10 00062180964TRLO0 LSE 3295 359.50 15:37:59 00062182038TRLO0 LSE 2401 359.50 15:37:59 00062182039TRLO0 LSE 2000 359.50 15:37:59 00062182040TRLO0 LSE 507 359.50 15:37:59 00062182041TRLO0 LSE 140 358.50 15:49:20 00062183167TRLO0 LSE 24 358.50 15:49:22 00062183170TRLO0 LSE 140 358.50 15:49:30 00062183182TRLO0 LSE 140 358.50 15:49:40 00062183188TRLO0 LSE 140 358.50 15:50:00 00062183210TRLO0 LSE 661 358.50 15:50:02 00062183228TRLO0 LSE 697 358.50 15:50:03 00062183229TRLO0 LSE 121 358.50 15:50:03 00062183230TRLO0 LSE 281 357.00 15:57:40 00062184061TRLO0 LSE 577 357.00 15:58:02 00062184075TRLO0 LSE 273 357.00 15:58:02 00062184076TRLO0 LSE 36 357.00 15:58:10 00062184092TRLO0 LSE 27 357.00 15:58:34 00062184121TRLO0 LSE 433 357.00 16:00:02 00062184309TRLO0 LSE 500 357.00 16:00:02 00062184310TRLO0 LSE 243 357.00 16:00:02 00062184312TRLO0 LSE 2194 357.00 16:10:02 00062185082TRLO0 LSE 59 357.00 16:16:02 00062185439TRLO0 LSE 500 357.00 16:16:02 00062185440TRLO0 LSE 500 357.00 16:16:02 00062185441TRLO0 LSE 273 357.00 16:16:02 00062185442TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

