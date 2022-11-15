iFixScreens is now accepting a limited volume of applications for franchise ownership

Monroe, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - iFixScreens has launched a franchise opportunity that gives business owners and investors around the country the option to tap into the company's successful track record.





iFixScreens

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/144292_867e5a40d4a5382b_001full.jpg

iFixScreens made its debut in 2012 and has continued to expand its brand to include 35 locations in New York, Georgia, and Florida. The company started with the mission of providing the best quality screen repairs at affordable costs, offering consumers a long-awaited alternative to cheap repairs and poor customer care. iFixScreens provides screen repair for smartphones, laptops, tablets, drones, game consoles, smart watches, and much more, giving customers a go-to expert for all of their device repair needs.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/144292_867e5a40d4a5382b_002full.jpg





In addition, iFixScreens allows customers to sell devices and receive the highest resale value for their old devices.

All iFixScreens technicians are trained, and an emphasis on providing above-and-beyond customer care runs through the core of the company. Now, with the franchise program, business owners can apply to become a part of this tradition.

The iFixScreens franchise opportunity has low startup costs and comes with a built-in array of support and assistance. This gives potential investors a simple way to own a business in a rapidly expanding market.

iFixScreens offers its franchise owners and their staff extensive training via iFixScreens University. Through this program, franchisees learn standard operating procedures for repairing devices, recruiting and hiring, business management and leadership practices, marketing and lead generation, customer care, how to conduct team training, how to maintain vendor relationships, and much more.





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/144292_867e5a40d4a5382b_003full.jpg

This franchise announcement has been a long anticipated one. iFixScreens offers its franchise owners an easy-to-learn operation blueprint, a fully branded website that's ready to rank locally on Google, weekly support meetings with a dedicated franchise business coach, and an exclusive territory of zip codes.

iFixScreen invites prospective franchise owners to learn more about this opportunity. E-2 visa applicants are also eligible to invest in iFixScreens for their E-2 visa. Right now, iFixScreens is accepting a limited number of franchise applicants. Learn more by visiting https://franchise.ifixscreens.com/.

ABOUT IFIXSCREENS

iFixScreens offers the height of screen repair for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and everything in between with the height of customer care and professionalism.

Facebook: @iFixScreens

Instagram: @iFixScreens

LinkedIn: @iFixScreens

Media Contact

Company Name: iFixScreens

Contact person: Peter Kourounis

Website: https://ifixscreens.com/

Email: peter@ifixscreens.com

City: Monroe

State: Georgia

Country: United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144292