Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSXV: OZAU) (OTCQB: MNNFF) (FSE: MB3) ("Queensland Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Simon Cohn to its Board of Directors. In his roles as a board advisor and director, Simon draws on a wealth of leadership, professionalism, passion and knowledge built up over 20 years' experience in the natural resources sector.

Mr. Cohn was Managing Director at MEC Mining from 2011 and was appointed to the role of Non- Executive Director in 2017. MEC Mining is a leading global technical consulting firm specialising in mining services capabilities across the project life cycle from early-stage exploration through development, mine planning, onsite management to mine closure and rehabilitation. Among MEC's extensive client list are many of the largest global mining companies in the world.

In 2018, Simon founded Mining Projects Accelerator (MPX), a project generator created to hasten the identification of exploration targets on prospective leases in Australia. MPX fast-tracks projects through the value curve using robust technical analysis, proven leadership teams and innovative capital raising programs. Simon is also director and advisor to several private businesses across the mining, exploration, and technology sectors.

Simon is passionate about engaged, inspired leadership and, in his board and advisory roles, he coaches and mentors senior teams. He strongly believes in building a unified team whose members are empowered to act autonomously in pursuit of a common vision and prioritises robust partnerships with clients, other businesses and employees.

Mr. Simon Cohn stated, "I am excited to be joining the existing board members of Queensland Gold Hills as the company continues to develop its current assets and to actively support the board in the identification and selection of additional exceptional and undervalued assets to add to the portfolio. Creating and executing strategies that focus on value creation for shareholders is our top priority and OZAU has built up a strong foundation for us to build on in the coming months. The global resources sector is constantly evolving and I believe my experience and expertise across the last 20+ years in the sector is an excellent fit as OZAU is poised to capitalize on opportunities to the benefit of our shareholders. We have seen strength returning to the metals markets and I look forward to exciting times ahead."

Background

Simon Cohn completed a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining at the University of Queensland, graduating in 1998 with Honours Class IIA. Upon graduation Simon commenced his mining career in underground hardrock operations at both Copper/Gold and Silver/Lead/Zinc mines. Simon then moved to open cut Silver/Lead Zinc operations at Century Mine before taking on the Production Planning Superintendent role at the same site. Following several years in this operation, Simon then joined several mining contractors in Metallurgical Coal Open Cut Operations. In 2005, Simon relocated to Laos to support operations at the Sepon Copper and Gold open cut mine providing operations support and assisting in the development of national engineers and local contractors. Returning to Australia Simon joined MEC Mining remaining as Managing Director until 2017. MEC Mining is global mining consultancy where Simon remains a co-owner and is a non-executive director. During his time leading MEC, Simon also supported a large range of clients and projects in Australia and overseas. Simon's extensive operational knowledge saw him travel globally supporting and reviewing projects across a range of commodities in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Laos, Ghana, Siberia, Nicaragua, and Indonesia.

In 2018 Simon identified an opportunity to create a project generator in Australia that accelerated not only project identification but maintained a core focus on project development and commercialisation. Simon worked closely with the remainder of the board in developing the MPX initiative. Simon drives project acquisition and development for MPX, preparing projects for commercialisation. MPX now holds a portfolio of projects at various stages of development working with a range of commodities. In 2019 Simon co-founded E79 Resources, successfully commercializing the company's Victorian gold assets with Canadian Securities Exchange listed Top Exploration Corp in December 2020. Top exploration was renamed to E79 Resources.

Resignation of Director

Queensland would also like to announce the resignation of Mr. Blair Way from the Board of Directors effective immediately. We would like to thank Mr. Way for his contributions and leadership.

About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills is focused on conducting modern systematic exploration in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia. Collectively, the Big Hill Gold Project and the Titan Project cover 110 square kilometers and host 54 high-grade historical gold mines in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District.

