Onie Bolduc's Listing Featured in Haute Living after being Selected by NewsWorthy Homes as the Most Remarkable and Coveted Deer Valley Bald Eagle Mountain Estate to Hit the Market

Luxury publication, Haute Living, published a feature about Bolduc's extraordinary lavish new Deer Valley listing that offers a gorgeous 360-degree view.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Arguably the best lot in Deer Valley, it is no surprise that NewsWorthy Homes selected 7948 Red Tail as extraordinary and Haute Living published a feature about it.

To read the full Haute Living feature and photo tour of 7948 Red Valley, please visit: https://hauteliving.com/2022/11/top-luxury-realtor-onie-bolducs-new-listing-selected-newsworthy-homes-remarkable-coveted-deer-valley-bald-eagle-mountain-estate-hit-market/721493/

This generational estate is perched above Silver Lake Village Deer Valley in the distinguished gated community of Bald Eagle. Offering jaw dropping views that span up to the North to the Wasatch and Bear River Range to the Uinta Mountains and East over the Tavaputs Plateau with the Jordanelle Reservoir and the new Mayflower Resort below.

Finally Bald Mountain or the crown jewel of Deer Valley Ski Resort is framed from several rooms in the home to the South. No need to look up the snow conditions as you are slope side looking directly at some of the best runs on Deer Valley. Ski Magazine has ranked Deer Resort in the top three for 20 plus years and running. This home underwent a three year rebirth completed this summer of 2022. Every wire, plumbing fixture or pipe, mechanical system, and windows were replaced with the latest technology. The house was then spray foamed and then had blown in insulation added to create an efficiency of a new home. The home was then impeccably finished. From the Breccia Capri Marble Slab as the centerpiece on the island of the Gourmet Kitchen to the Calcutta Gold Tile with Schluter Edging encapsulating the spa-like primary bathroom, custom designed light fixtures spanning several stories down the steel hanging staircase, no expense was spared.

The home is designed as the ultimate generational mountain estate perfect to enjoy the mountains inside and out. With a ski room the rivals most fine hotels to a two story great room that opens up to several thousand sq ft of heated patio space. The home provides superb ski in ski out access to mid mountain Deer Valley at the top of Crown Point Lift or to the base of the mountain at Snow Park. Summertime adventures are abundant with trail access for both hiking and biking. Perfect for entertaining a small family celebration to a revered party chateau with all your friends. Had enough entertaining and ready for a break, then escape to your private 1,700+ sq ft top floor where the primary suite enjoys a spa bathroom with steam shower or soak in the tub overlooking the valley below. Enjoy a glass of wine on the private balcony or den off the generously spaced bedroom.

Enjoy any of the seven fireplaces in the house or three outside. Rejuvenate in one of three steam showers. Your guests will enjoy one of the three on suite guest rooms. The Jr Master is located away from the main living space in a private wing of the home offering a sitting area, balcony, steam shower, fireplace, and huge sunrise views over the Wasatch Mountain Range or picturesque alpenglow sunsets over the Uintas.

Looking for a quiet night cuddled up with the family, look no further than the family room which enjoys a large modern fireplace and home theater with 7-1 surround powered by the latest from Control 4. Layout the 1,000 piece puzzle on the table for multi-generational challenge to tackle or a game of cards while stories are told of the years past.

All seasons mountain adventure estate. World class skiing, hiking, or mountain biking out your back door, jump on a boat and surf on the Jordanelle Reservoir, or explore several million acres of Wilderness area in the Uinta Mountains. 7948 Red Tail offers easy access to all your mountain adventure.

The Estate sleeps 19 comfortably. The elevator makes transition between floors seamless and guest arrival and departure hassle free. The location and views can not be replicated and the home has been finished to create a generational entertainer's dream for all seasons in the mountains. The home lives on two levels if it's just the owner and their partner while it expands to welcome a small wedding with a backdrop unique to only this home and nothing else in Deer Valley. This is a place where stories are born and memories are created for generations to share.

About Onie Bolduc of Bolduc Mountain Luxury

Onie Bolduc and the team of Bolduc Mountain Luxury are proud to serve the greater Park City and Deer Valley markets. Onie is known to deliver strategic opportunities and solutions based on his client's needs and goals. With 20+ years of experience in every facet of the Real Estate industry, Onie and the team at Bolduc Mountain Luxury will hold themselves accountable to the commitments made at the highest level of morality.

Onie Bolduc is the expert when it comes to closing deals on luxury properties. He works closely with both sellers and buyers to turn their real estate dreams into reality year after year. Bolduc has created innovative marketing campaigns that have resulted in national press coverage for his Sellers' listings and his knowledge of the Deer Valley real estate market ensures that he propitiously matches buyers with their perfect homes. He continues to raise the bar for the level of expertise and professionalism Deer Valley Buyers and Sellers expect, which has subsequently brought him great success as a top-producing agent who is known for collaborating and working proactively with his colleagues.

Onie was included in the RealTrends + Tom Ferry 'America's Best Real Estate Professionals' rankings for 2022. This list recognizes the top real estate agents from all across the country and included Utah's Top 15 by Volume rankings. Bolduc's tenacity to win his clients' trust and deliver them the best results is unmatched in luxury real estate and his dedication to helping each valued client achieve their goals while consistently providing outstanding service is what differentiates him as Deer Valley's top luxury real estate agent.

