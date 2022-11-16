CCTV+: Peng Liyuan attends activity for G20 leaders' spouses

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended an activity organized by Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo on Tuesday for spouses of the leaders attending the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia.





Peng, together with other leaders' spouses, watched Balinese dance and took group photos.

Accompanied by Iriana, Peng watched exhibitions of local musical instruments, costumes, rattan-plaited articles, embroidery and eco food, and tried to make traditional Indonesian handicrafts with palm leaves.

She also stamped the mark of the G20 summit and flower patterns on a woven bag.

Peng appreciated Indonesia for its concept of integrating handicraft making with women's empowerment, poverty eradication and ecological protection.

Peng said China and Indonesia can strengthen cooperation in relevant fields to contribute to ecological protection and regional poverty alleviation by developing industries.

