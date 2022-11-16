EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A.
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Real Estate
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR 9M 2022 WITH CONTINUOUS RENTAL GROWTH AND RECORD LOW VACANCY
Luxembourg, November 16, 2022 - Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP" or the "Company") announces results for the nine-month period ending September of 2022 with a strong operational performance. Net rental income increased by 7% year-over-year to €295 million, mostly as a result of net acquisitions made in past periods and the solid like-for-like rental growth of 3.1%. As a result, FFO I for this period increased by 3% to €145 million including the increase in operating expenses from the larger portfolio and cost inflation. The FFO I per share increased by 4% to €0.87 from €0.84, more than on the absolute level, mainly due to the accretive share buyback executed in 2021. GCP's portfolio vacancy amounted to 4.4% at the end of September 2022, decreasing from 5.3% at the end of September 2021.
Throughout the first nine months of 2022, the Company has continued to take measures to optimize its financial platform. GCP repaid over €615 million in debt which included redeeming the €450 million Series F convertible bonds and prepaying over €165 million in shorter maturity secured financing. As of September 2022, GCP's cost of debt remains low at 1.2% with an average debt maturity of 6.2 years. The Company remains well positioned with no upcoming debt maturities until mid-2024 and cash and liquid assets of approximately €390 million as of September 2022, covering debt maturities until mid-2025.
Refael Zamir, CEO of Grand City Properties: "Despite market volatility, GCP remains well positioned. Rental growth and letting momentum continued in the first nine months of 2022 resulting in a solid operational result and portfolio vacancy declining to a historic low of 4.4%. Our proactive approach to debt management in previous periods means we retain a conservative financial platform with no near-term maturities providing the Company with a lot of flexibility to navigate the current environment and to achieve our 2022 targets."
Financial statements for 9M 2022 are available on the Company's website:
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/
For definitions of the alternative performance measures please see the relevant section in the pages 26 - 29 of the financial statements for 9M 2022, which you can find on the website under investor relations > publications > financial reports or follow this link:
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/fileadmin/user_upload/03_investor_relations/Downloads/2022/GCP_Q3_2022.pdf
About the Company
The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in Germany and London. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com
Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Contact:
Grand City Properties S.A.
www.grandcityproperties.com
Investor Relations Team:
DISCLAIMER:
