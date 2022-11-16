Amptricity has emerged from stealth mode with plans to manufacture solid-state batteries for residential and commercial installations.From pv magazine USA Amptricity has announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. Commercial 1 MWh demo units are available now to select customers, with an announcement coming in the next few weeks on full commercial production. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in Florida, plans ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...