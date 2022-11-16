UPS Completes Acquisition of Bomi Group Multi-National Healthcare Logistics Provider

Acquisition Accelerates Expansion of Cold Chain Capabilities Throughout Europe and Latin America

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) yesterday announced the closing on its previously announced acquisition of Bomi Group, an industry-leading multi-national healthcare logistics provider. Through the acquisition, the company's healthcare unit, UPS Healthcare, will add temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries, and 3,000 highly-skilled employees to the UPS team across Europe and Latin America.

The company will operate under the new name Bomi Group, a UPS Company. Bomi Group CEO Marco Ruini will join the UPS Healthcare leadership team. UPS Healthcare customers now have access to 216 facilities with a total of 17 million square feet of cGMP and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space in 37 countries and territories.

"Together with Marco Ruini and the Bomi team, UPS Healthcare will deliver even more sophisticated and globally integrated solutions to our customers throughout Europe and Latin America," said Kate Gutmann, Executive Vice President and President of UPS International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions. "Our combined team, vehicles, and advanced facilities will allow us to expand our pan-European cold chain network and bring the next generation of healthcare logistics solutions to our customers."

The UPS Healthcare team has developed a detailed transition plan to support the continued growth of the business while further connecting cold chain capabilities to major European and Latin American gateways.

"With the capabilities Bomi Group brings to our network, UPS Healthcare is confident that significant new services and synergies will come in Europe and Latin America from this acquisition," said UPS Healthcare President Wes Wheeler. "As we move into our transition plan, we're ready to put those synchronized services into action."

About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare delivers unparalleled healthcare logistics expertise to its customers around the world. UPS Healthcare has 17 million square feet of cGMP and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space in 37 countries and territories. Services include inventory management, cold chain packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, and lab and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare's global infrastructure, its UPS Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today's complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device, and laboratory diagnostic industries.