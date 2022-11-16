The 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm has been officially launched in the Australian state of Queensland, with Spanish developer X-Elio saying that the AUD 215 million ($145.3 million) project has achieved full commercial operations.From pv magazine Australia X-Elio has flicked the switch on is first major project in Australia and its largest to date, with the Spain-based solar developer confirming that the 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm near the town of Chinchilla, Queensland, is now online. Belinda Fan, X-Elio's country manager in Australia, said the completion of the project strengthens the company's ...

