BWP REIT PLC - Admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX')

IPSX is pleased to announce that 35,050,000 shares in BWP REIT PLC have today been admitted to trading on IPSX's Wholesale market under the ticker "BWP".

