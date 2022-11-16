Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.11.2022
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
16.11.2022 | 09:31
BWP REIT PLC - Admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX')

IPSX (-) BWP REIT PLC - Admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX') 16-Nov-2022 / 08:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IPSX is pleased to announce that 35,050,000 shares in BWP REIT PLC have today been admitted to trading on IPSX's Wholesale market under the ticker "BWP".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      - 
Sequence No.:  201091 
EQS News ID:  1488599 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1488599&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2022 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
