Invest Bank will be one of the first in UAE to run digital and core banking on a SaaS platform.Geneva - Invest Bank, a premier commercial bank in UAE, has selected Temenos to take its digital and core banking to the cloud, in partnership with NdcTech. Invest Bank will adopt an end-to-end retail and wholesale banking solution on the Temenos Banking Cloud, becoming one of the first in the UAE to adopt a full SaaS model for its digital and core banking platform. The front-to-back capabilities...

