

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices increased less than expected in October, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index gained 24.1 percent year-on-year in October, after a 25.8 percent growth in September. Economists had expected a 24.4 percent increase.



Prices rose in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 56.8 percent, the agency said.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices in the energy sector grew by 38.3 percent, and those for non-durable consumer goods 23.0 percent.



Excluding energy, industrial producer price inflation stood at 15.7 percent in October, easing from 15.8 percent in September.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rise 0.6 percent in October. Economists had expected the price to grew 0.7 percent.



