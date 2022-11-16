Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.11.2022
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
WKN: A2DR9Y ISIN: US03782L1017 Ticker-Symbol: 910 
Tradegate
15.11.22
16:40 Uhr
39,965 Euro
-0,200
-0,50 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPIAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPIAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,65040,04512:25
PR Newswire
16.11.2022 | 11:04
Appian Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Digital Experience

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that Appian has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a new Solution partner at the Select level. Appian joins the programme as an experience development partner; the Appian Low-Code Process Automation Platform integrates directly to Guidewire Cloud APIs and the Jutro Digital Platform.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.