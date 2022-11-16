An international research group has developed new technology to measure soiling losses in PV installations, by using a simple pocket light. They said the new system offers similar performance to their reference devices.An international research group led by Spain's DLR Institute of Solar Research has developed Radguard, a novel system that measures soiling losses in PV systems. Radguard uses a lamp to illuminate a pyranometer or PV reference cell for about 45?minutes at night. The lamp is protected from soiling by a 25-cm collimator. The scientists said this is crucial for the correct functioning ...

