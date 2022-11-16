DJ Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Nov-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 154.8996
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1258157
CODE: CNAA LN
ISIN: FR0011720911
