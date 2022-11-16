DJ Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.6848

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1584041

CODE: LAUU LN

ISIN: LU0496786905

November 16, 2022 04:44 ET (09:44 GMT)