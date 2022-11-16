

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $154 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $2.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lowe's Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $3.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $23.48 billion from $22.92 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $154 Mln. vs. $1.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $2.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.10 -Revenue (Q3): $23.48 Bln vs. $22.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.65 - $13.80 Full year revenue guidance: $97 - $98 Bln



