Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.11.2022 | 13:04
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Matters' Feature: Why Is Hangzhou Popular among Foreigners?

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou, one of the most renowned cities in China, has become a calling card of the country. As a strategic hub among the ancient Silk Road, it boasts a diversity of cultural heritages such as silk production, seal carving, Longjing tea.