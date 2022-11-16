Brigii, based in the Hong Kong is an innovative digital motor technology providing highly efficient cleaning experience

Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - The M1 Vacuum Handheld cleaner was launched in 2022 as the newest version of the Brigii handheld vacuum cleaner line. Brigii is a comprehensive business dedicated to researching, refining, and producing products that ease consumer's day-to-day activities. The launch of the M1 Vacuum is in line with Brigii's mission to make life simple for everyone.

Brigii launched a test marketing campaign for its M1 Vacuum. The brand invited people from all walks of life to participate in the Product Trial Project to learn more about the cleaning tasks and real-world application scenarios that M1 Vacuum can accomplish. The project is being worked on by a galaxy of YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram content providers with millions of followers. The M1 Vacuum has received over 25 million views and likes on social media as a result of its open testing.





The M1 vacuum from Brigii is not only just a dust buster, but also a blower and hand pump. The lightweight, cordless, handheld vacuum weighs just 1.07lbs, and the built-in, unique, air-duct technology supplies consistent powerful suction.

Brigii is famed for combining high-tech function with elegant product appearance. This is because the company's core production services are enshrined in both developing the functions and simplifying the design of its products, a prerequisite they used on the M1 Vacuum. 'It encourages us to keep improving our products to meet various needs from our customers', declared the CEO of Brigii.

This hand vacuum's accessories can be used on the floor, desk, keyboard, and at least five other surfaces. It is simple to use and effective at clearing away dirt from difficult-to-reach areas as well as from camera lenses. The M1 Vacuum was also designed with a long battery life. With a USB-C cable, users can charge in a variety of settings, such as their house or vehicle. The little vacuum has a runtime of up to 20 minutes. Both the HEPA and stainless steel filters are washable and reusable.

Brigii has undergone profound growth since its inception three years ago. Today, they can proudly say they are the quintessential blend of affordability, professionalism, thoughtful solutions, value for money and reliability.

About Brigii

Founded in 2019,Brigii is an innovative technology brand dedicated to the research, development and production of smart hardware for homes. With the motto "Serving all families anytime, anywhere", Brigii started with a handheld vacuum cleaner. And the company will continue to launch stick vacuums, robot vacuums, and a variety of products. Brigii will use the Internet of Things to serve all families.

