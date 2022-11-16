Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.11.2022
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
16.11.22
16:20 Uhr
8,360 Euro
-1,392
-14,27 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC149,00-16,29 %
CARNIVAL PLC8,360-14,27 %
TATTOOED CHEF INC2,483-23,26 %
WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD3,494+13,92 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.