Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - Optimisus, the world's first read-to-earn, write-to-earn, and edit-to-earn web3 media platform., is proud to announce its participation in Benzinga's very first Future of Crypto Conference.

Roland Guirdonan will be speaking at 3.30 PM ET on December 7th. Members of the Optimisus will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Register here for Benzinga's Future of Crypto Conference which will take place December 7, 2022 at Pier Sixty in New York City.

"As an investor and builder, myself, I know how important it is to be aware of where the opportunities lie," said Benzinga founder and CEO Jason Raznick. "The Future of Crypto conference will enable me, alongside the brightest minds in this emerging industry, to convene and talk big ideas, opportunities and threats, as well as create relationships."

About Optimisus

Optimisus is the world's first read-to-earn, write-to-earn, and edit-to-earn media platform. As a Web3 media company, Optimisus covers the latest cryptocurrency, NFT, metaverse, blockchain, and Fintech news influencing the crypto industry.

About The Future of Crypto

In a 1-day Marathon at New York City's Pier Sixty, Benzinga is hosting a conference that will dive into various industries crypto is impacting. Benzinga's Future of Crypto Conference will put you in front of over forty of the biggest thought leaders, builders, and financiers.

For further information:

Roland Guirdonan

CEO

+971 551460716

media@optimisus.com