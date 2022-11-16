Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') would like to report that further to the news release on November 11, 2022, the Company has refiled its financial results for Q1 and Q2 2022 amid the news of the cancellation of its stock options of an aggregated 13,000,000 incentive stock options issued pursuant to the Company's stock option plan on January 25, 2022.

Datametrex has filed its financial statements and the management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR. Please refer to the Q1 and Q2 2022 filing in its entirety, which is available under Datametrex' profile at www.sedar.com.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

