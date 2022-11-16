Solitario Zinc Corp.: Solitario Discovers New Area of Significant Multi-Gram Gold and Silver Mineralization; Increases South Dakota Land Position to Over 33,000 Acres

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to report that it has discovered a new area of high-grade gold and silver mineralization at surface and has significantly expanded its land position in South Dakota. Assay results on the new property for eight samples range from 1.1 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold to 94.2 gpt gold. The average gold content of these samples is 29.8 gpt and the average silver mineralization is 71.1 gpt. The new high-grade gold prospect is named Geyser and sampling to date covers an area approximately 90 x 60 meters.

Presented in the table below are all the new rock grab sample assay results for the Geyser prospect area located entirely within the newly acquired Ponderosa Property east of the Golden Crest Claim block discussed in previous releases. These results can be viewed on a Google Earth image on the attached Geyser Zone Image.

Select Rock Grab Sample Assay Results

for the Geyser Prospect

Geyser Sample # Gold gpt Silver gpt 2857 20.3 57.2 2858 24.6 12.3 2859 43.0 113.0 2860 2.0 98.0 2861 36.0 59.4 2862 1.1 100.0 2863 94.2 86.7 2864 17.3 47.1 Avg. for 8 samples 29.8 71.7

1Reconnaissance rock grab/float samples are selective in nature, and therefore reported

mineralization and assay results may not be representative nor reflect economic viability

Chris Herald, President and CEO of Solitario, stated: "Although it is still very early days in Solitario's evaluation of the Ponderosa Property and the Geyser Prospect, it is clear that the extremely high-grade nature of mineralization at Geyser rivals that of the Downpour area at Golden Crest. It is interesting to note that the initial samples collected at the Downpour discovery started out with a smaller footprint than Geyser, but with additional work has grown in size to cover an area over 800 meters long and up to 500 meters wide (see Solitario news release dated November 3, 2022).

However, Geyser differs from Downpour in two significant characteristics. First, Geyser mineralization is hosted within a structural zone; and second, its geochemical signature is different, with one attribute being the higher-grade silver content. A significant number of additional samples have been collected in the Geyser area, extending hundreds of meters in all directions. We look forward to releasing the results of these samples as they become available."

Solitario Increases its Land Position

With the acquisition of the Ponderosa Property, Solitario increased its South Dakota land position from approximately 28,000 to 33,280 acres totaling over 1,700 mining claims.

Sample Type, Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Assurance

The reported Geyser rock assays are all surface rock grab/float samples and were not collected from a bedrock source. However, these samples are thought to be derived from the underlying bedrock in the immediate area. All sampling reported in this release was supervised by project geologists, including chain of custody. Rock samples are reconnaissance select grab samples that display alteration, usually silicification and hydrothermal brecciation.

The significance of these results is limited to determining whether gold, or trace elements usually associated with gold, are present within rocks affected by hydrothermal alteration fluids and assay results may not be representative of, nor verify economically mineable mineralization. Samples were analyzed by ALS Laboratories in Reno, NV, a laboratory accredited in accordance with the standards of ISO 17025:2017. The samples were crushed and pulverized, and sample pulps were analyzed using industry standard fire assay methods. A certified reference sample or duplicate was inserted at least every 20th sample.

Walter Hunt, COO of Solitario, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for approving the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Drill Hole Permitting and Project Overview

Drill hole permitting continues to advance on Solitario's Golden Crest Property since its initiation in February 2022, when a Plan of Operations was filed with the U.S. Forest Service. Environmental baseline studies, in support of permitting documents required for drilling, are nearly complete. The final Environmental Assessment work for core drilling is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Solitario's 100%-owned South Dakota properties collectively total over 33,000 acres and constitute strategic land holdings along the western and southwestern extensions of the Homestake-Wharf mining district that has produced approximately 52 million ounces of gold and contains another 30 million ounces in historical resources. The project area is in a safe jurisdiction with highly developed infrastructure, an unbroken 145-year record of continuous gold mining, a skilled mining workforce, and a history of high-grade, underground mineable gold deposits.

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration and development company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold and zinc projects. The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its South Dakota property holdings, Solitario holds a 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario is carried to production through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.3% (excluding options) of the Company's 62 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$5.0 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

Solitario has a long history of committed Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize ESG issues are also important to investors, employees and all stakeholders, including communities in which we work. We are pledged to operate our business in a manner that supports environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance. Importantly, we selected joint venture partners that not only value the importance of ESG issues in the conduct of their business on our joint venture projects but are leaders in the industry in this important segment of our business.

