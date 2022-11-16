Off-highway Vehicle Market to be Worth US$ 1.3 Trillion by 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rising utilization of off-highway vehicles in multiple sectors including agriculture, construction, mining, and infrastructure propelling revenue growth; growing adoption of port and material handling equipment vehicles generate revenue streams

Automation in agriculture spurring demand for off-highway vehicles notably agricultural tractors; massive infrastructure development in Asia Pacific underpins vast lucrative avenues

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many off-highway vehicle manufacturers are growing R&D on meeting the latest emission standards. Furthermore, focus on autonomous technologies in vehicles will help themselves set apart from competitors. An in-depth study by TMR found that key players are expanding their off-highway vehicles market shares by expanding their product portfolio of construction and mining equipment.





Rise in demand for agriculture and forestry sector will help augment the off-highway vehicle market size in the near future. The increasing trend of mechanized automaton to address the paucity of skilled labor in the industry has enriched the demand of off-highway vehicle market. Material handling equipment form one of the lucrative types of off-highway vehicles that has gained massive commercialization over the years.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=43742

Key Findings

Rising Use of Machines in Multiple Industries to Spur Demand: Rise in demand for machines to automate tasks in numerous industries is propelling the growth opportunities in off-highway vehicle market. There is an abundant demand for these vehicles in large-sized infrastructure projects. The availability of heavy construction equipment has made them more affordable, observed the study authors.

Rise in demand for machines to automate tasks in numerous industries is propelling the growth opportunities in off-highway vehicle market. There is an abundant demand for these vehicles in large-sized infrastructure projects. The availability of heavy construction equipment has made them more affordable, observed the study authors. Steadily Growing Uptake of Agriculture Tractors & Equipment Steer Market Growth: Demand for agricultural tractors and equipment presents enormous growth prospects, underpinned by the rapidly increasing trend of mechanized automation. Of note, agriculture tractors are expected to gather widespread adoption in developing countries, supported by growing spending by farmers on automating numerous farming activities. Moreover, the demand from port and material handling industry is buoyant, spurred by expansion of international trade over the decades. Thus, port & material handling equipment vehicles presents abundant opportunities.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=43742

Key Drivers

The off-highway vehicle market is making strides on the back of rapid pace of organized urbanization and the increasing trend of mechanized automation in multiple industries.

Over the years, import-export trade has gathered considerable momentum, reinforced by favorable government policies and tariff rules. This in turn spurred investments in development of port and material handling infrastructure in several countries around the globe.

Emphasis of end-use industries to reduce the carbon emissions of off-highway vehicles has nudged automotive companies to develop environmentally friendly vehicles, thereby expanding the horizon.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The demand for off-highway vehicle has picked up immense pace in North America to meet the demands from coastal ports, inland ports, and waterways. The regional market is expected to expand at a promising growth rate during the forecast period.

to meet the demands from coastal ports, inland ports, and waterways. The regional market is expected to expand at a promising growth rate during the forecast period. China is estimated to account for a major share of the global off-highway vehicle market during the forecast period. The Rest of Asia Pacific region, that is the one excluding China , is also remarkably lucrative. Growing investments in large-ticket infrastructure projects in key cities of the country in recent years has filliped the demand. Rising uptake of products in India , Japan , Australia , and ASEAN particularly for mining and construction industries has generated sizable revenue streams in Rest of Asia Pacific market.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=43742

Off-highway Vehicle Market: Competition Landscape

The TMR study observed that key players are keen on commercializing new services to expand market shares. The competition landscape is largely fragmented on account of presence of several vendors holding stakes in the market.

The vast ecosystem of key players includes Scania AB, Nidec Corporation, Liebherr, Kubota Corp, Komatsu Ltd., Husqvarna, Epiroc AB, Deutz AG, Deere & Company, Daimler AG Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., AGCO Corporation AB Volvo, and Mahindra Powertrain.

Off-highway Vehicle Market Segmentation

Vehicle Type

Construction & Mining Equipment



Excavators





Backhoe loaders





Skid steer loaders





Dumpers





Bulldozers





Motor graders





Road rollers





Pavers





Cold planers





Drilling equipment





Piling equipment





Tunnel boring machines and equipment





Demolition equipment





Mixer trucks





Formwork equipment





Scaffolding equipment





Dump trucks





Underground mining equipment





Forestry Equipment





Trailers





Other construction equipment material



Agriculture



Agriculture Equipment





Tractor



Material Handling Vehicles



Military Vehicles

Propulsion

IC-Engine



Gasoline





Diesel



Electric



Battery Electric Vehicle





Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Engine Capacity

Less than 5L



5L to 10L



More than 10L

Power Output (KW)

Agricultural Equipment



Up to 25 KW





26-50 KW





51-75 KW





More than 76 KW



Construction & Mining Equipment



Up to 75 KW





76-150 KW





151-300 KW





301-400 KW





More than 400 KW



Others

Regions Covered

North America



Western Europe



China



Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific (Except China)

(Except China)

Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

Automotive & Transport Industry Research Reports

Semi-trailer Market- Semi-trailer Market is expected to reach US$ 41.7 Mn by the end of 2031

Autonomous Car Market- Autonomous Car Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 3.0 Trn by the end of 2031

Electric Vehicle Market- Electric Vehicle Market to Reach US$ 1.53 Trn by 2031

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market- Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market size is expected to reach US$ 12.75 Bn by the end of 2031

Caster Wheels Market- Caster Wheels Market is expected to reach US$ 13.2 Bn by the end of 2031

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market- Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 13.84 Bn by the end of 2031

Trailer Wheel Market- Trailer Wheel Market to surpass value of US$ 1.5 Billion by the end of 2031

Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market- Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market to Reach US$ $ 117.9 Bn by the end of 2031

Automotive Engine Management System Market- Automotive Engine Management System Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 95.4 Bn by the end of 2031

Automotive Thermal System Market- Automotive Thermal System Market is expected to reach value of US$ 50.38 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favour growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/off-highway-vehicle-market-to-be-worth-us-1-3-trillion-by-2031---transparency-market-research-inc-301680033.html