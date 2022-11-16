

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will seek a Republican nomination to run for the 2024 US presidential election.



Addressing supporters in an hour-long speech at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night, the 76-year-old leader declared, 'In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.'



He promised that if he is elected president, an American will land on Mars, and U.S. soldiers who lost their job in the military for refusing to get Covid vaccination will be reinstated.



'Anyone who truly seeks to take on this rigged and corrupt system will be faced with a storm of fire that only a few could understand,' he told the crowd, mainly consisting of his allies, advisers, and conservative influencers.



Speaking less about his often repeated claims of the 'rigged' 2020 election, Trump focused on criticizing the Biden administration's policies and the current economic climate in the country.



The chances of Trump winning the party ticket for a third White House bid are currently blight as he has been blamed for the Republicans' disappointing performance in the midterm elections, in which the Democrats dashed their hopes for a 'red wave.'



Many of the prominent defenders of Trump's false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election have lost in the mid-term elections.



Trump has already launched an attack against his possible rival Ron DeSantis, who swept the Florida gubernatorial in the mid-term polls, staking claim for a potential 2024 presidential bid.



Trump last week had warned Ron DeSantis not to run for the presidential election, and threatened to reveal information about the Florida governor if he decides to run.



The Democratic party leadership responded to Trump's announcement by saying that they are ready for any Republican candidate.



'Trump's announcement tonight is just the kickoff of what will be a messy Republican primary with candidates competing to be the most extreme Maga Republican in the race,' tweeted Jamie Harrison, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.



