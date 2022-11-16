2022 Silver Export Prize Awarded to IRW-Press by IR-WORLD.com Finanzkommunikation GmbH

BUCHKIRCHEN, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / IRW-Press by IR-WORLD.com Finanzkommunikation GmbH ("IRW-Press" or the "company") is pleased to announce that the company was awarded the 2022 Exportpreis (in Silver) in the category "Information and Consulting" on June 27, 2022 at the Exporters' Nite, an event hosted by the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (https://news.wko.at/news/oesterreich/exportpreis-2022-ehrung-fuer-oesterreichische-unternehme.html). The awards were presented by Harald Mahrer, President of the Chamber of Commerce, and Susanne Kraus Winkler, State Secretary of Economic Affairs.

Joachim Brunner, Chief Executive Officer and owner of IRW-Press, proudly states: "I am truly happy to be able to hold this prize in my hands. Receiving an award like the Exportpreis shows that we offer products that are sought-after and successful internationally. But it is also an award that underscores the performance of our employees and partners, with whom we successfully work together on 3 continents. I would like to thank them for the good cooperation over the past decades and I am already looking forward to the challenges in the future."

About IRW-Press by IR-WORLD.com

IR-WORLD.com Finanzkommunikation GmbH is a leader in online corporate communications, providing its services to foreign public companies with an investor community in the German-speaking area. With its customer base comprising mainly North American and Australian companies, IR-World.com is a top player in capital market communications.

The company's key objective is to translate and distribute international news and press releases for the German-speaking investor community. With its wide portfolio of products, IR-WORLD.com also supports companies listed on the German stock exchange to maintain a good relationship with their regular customers as well as to attract and acquire new shareholders.

CEO Joachim Brunner and his team are committed to assisting its customers as a strong and reliable communications partner in the German-speaking financial markets.

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.irw-press.com/en/irw-press-en.html

Contact:

IRW-Press - a Product of

IR-WORLD.com Finanzkommunikation GmbH

Wickepointgasse 13

A-4611 Buchkirchen

Chief Executive Officer: Joachim Brunner MBA

Tel.: +43 7242 211930-11

E-Mail: office(at)irw-press.com

Web: www.IRW-Press.com

In North America:

Tamara Faust

office@ir-world.com

