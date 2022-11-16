Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.11.2022 | 14:44
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2022 Silver Export Prize Awarded to IRW-Press by IR-WORLD.com Finanzkommunikation GmbH

BUCHKIRCHEN, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / IRW-Press by IR-WORLD.com Finanzkommunikation GmbH ("IRW-Press" or the "company") is pleased to announce that the company was awarded the 2022 Exportpreis (in Silver) in the category "Information and Consulting" on June 27, 2022 at the Exporters' Nite, an event hosted by the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (https://news.wko.at/news/oesterreich/exportpreis-2022-ehrung-fuer-oesterreichische-unternehme.html). The awards were presented by Harald Mahrer, President of the Chamber of Commerce, and Susanne Kraus Winkler, State Secretary of Economic Affairs.

IR-WORLD.com, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, Press release picture

Image Credits: © Frank Helmrich Photographie

Joachim Brunner, Chief Executive Officer and owner of IRW-Press, proudly states: "I am truly happy to be able to hold this prize in my hands. Receiving an award like the Exportpreis shows that we offer products that are sought-after and successful internationally. But it is also an award that underscores the performance of our employees and partners, with whom we successfully work together on 3 continents. I would like to thank them for the good cooperation over the past decades and I am already looking forward to the challenges in the future."

IR-WORLD.com, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, Press release picture

Image Credits: © Frank Helmrich Photographie

IR-WORLD.com, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, Press release picture

Image Credits: © Frank Helmrich Photographie

About IRW-Press by IR-WORLD.com
IR-WORLD.com Finanzkommunikation GmbH is a leader in online corporate communications, providing its services to foreign public companies with an investor community in the German-speaking area. With its customer base comprising mainly North American and Australian companies, IR-World.com is a top player in capital market communications.

The company's key objective is to translate and distribute international news and press releases for the German-speaking investor community. With its wide portfolio of products, IR-WORLD.com also supports companies listed on the German stock exchange to maintain a good relationship with their regular customers as well as to attract and acquire new shareholders.

CEO Joachim Brunner and his team are committed to assisting its customers as a strong and reliable communications partner in the German-speaking financial markets.

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.irw-press.com/en/irw-press-en.html

Contact:
IRW-Press - a Product of
IR-WORLD.com Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Wickepointgasse 13
A-4611 Buchkirchen

Chief Executive Officer: Joachim Brunner MBA
Tel.: +43 7242 211930-11
E-Mail: office(at)irw-press.com
Web: www.IRW-Press.com

In North America:
Tamara Faust
office@ir-world.com

SOURCE: IR-WORLD.com

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707601/2022-Silver-Export-Prize-Awarded-to-IRW-Press-by-IR-WORLDcom-Finanzkommunikation-GmbH

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.