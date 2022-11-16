Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed FINL (FIN) on November 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





FINL Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/144478_96ee94a96475d986_001full.jpg

Building a next-generation blockchain mainnet, FINL (FIN) is designed to enable digital trust-guaranteed transactions using high-frequency transactions and smart contracts based on Delegated Proof of Reputation (DPoR). Its native token FIN has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 16, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing FINL

FINL is a next-generation blockchain combining speed-oriented consensus algorithm and high frequency transaction technology based on decentralization technology. Its network is a distributed storage network that stores and validates information. External problems are identified in advance through multi-clusters consisting of multi-layers. And it rewards validators for their contributions.

The fastest node with FINL's forward-driven performance blockchain has up to 20,000 TPS performance with 500 millisecond block times. So, FINL Platform is optimized for transaction and payment solutions. It's developer-friendly and supports open source code and Linux I platform. And its scalability ensures transactions remain low cost for both developers and users.

Through FINL, users can achieve immediate funding without third-parties. Smart contracts will autonomously perform funding - collect and release payments. And the transaction is carried out by consensus between the trust-based verified participants and the verification nodes that have the shares delegated by the participants, ensuring fair and transparent deals between merchants and affiliates.

Low fees are set by consensus for the influx of a lot developers and users into the network and the ecosystem they create. Increase sustainability based on energy efficiency of DPoR protocol. The protocol is guaranteed to be secure so long as 51% of the stake - in the case of FINL - token - is held by honest participants, which, in addition to other novel concepts, continues to evolve through new iterations and rigorous security monitoring.

FINL is fast, energy efficient, and credible, with ease of development, low transaction fee, and development support, it provides developers with a strong open-source assists for executing on demanding, and is designed to enable digital trust-guaranteed transactions using high-frequency transactions and smart contracts based on DPoR protocol.

About FIN Token

FIN is the native token of FINL network, it's a tradeable digital token that can be used as a currency, a representation of an asset, a virtual share, a proof. It has a total of 1.2 billion (i.e. 1,200,000,000) tokens, of which 70% is allocated to the nodes, 10% is provided for the bounty, 10% is allocated to advisors, and the remaining 10% is allocated to the developer team.

The FIN token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 16, 2022, investors who are interested in the FINL investment can easily buy and sell FIN token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about FIN Token:

Official Website: https://finlchain.org

Explorer: https://www.finlscan.org

Telegram: https://t.me/finl_group

Twitter: https://twitter.com/finl_official

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144478