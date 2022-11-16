

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada consumer inflation for October is due at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency fell against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The loonie was worth 1.3787 against the euro, 105.31 against the yen, 0.8963 against the aussie and 1.3256 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de