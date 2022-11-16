

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada consumer inflation for October has been released at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. After the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency fell against the greenback, it advanced against the rest of major rivals.



The loonie was trading at 1.3783 against the euro, 105.44 against the yen, 0.8963 against the aussie and 1.3261 against the greenback around 8:31 am ET.



