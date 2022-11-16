Halifax, Nova Scotia (November 16, 2022) - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore' or the "Company') is pleased to provide an update on its RapidSX' rare earth element ("REE") separation technology platform and the Company's Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") technology deployment process (the "Program"). The work is taking place at the Company's RapidSX' Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...