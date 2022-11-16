The Nordic region is set to become a European renewables powerhouse, according to Rystad Energy. It says Finland, Sweden and Denmark could collectively install up to 12.8 GW of new solar by 2030.Denmark, Sweden, and Finland could add a total of 12.8 GW of PV by 2030, according to a new study by Norwegian research company Rystad Energy. The Nordic region is set to become a renewables powerhouse in Europe, with onshore wind accounting for most of the growth at 61.5 GW. Denmark is expected to lead solar development in the region. Rystad Energy predicts that the country will add 9 GW of PV by 2030, ...

