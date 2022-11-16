VanEck UCITS ETFs Plc - EGM Results

Shareholder approval VanEck Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF: Index Replacement

VanEck wishes to announce that the shareholders of the VanEck Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF

(hereinafter the "Fund") approved the amendment of the investment objective of the Fund at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 15 November 2022.

The investment objective of the Fund, as detailed in Section 1 of the Circular dated 27 October 2022, will be amended by changing of the index which the Fund seeks to replicate, before fees and expenses.

From 16 December 2022, the Fund will, subject to the requisite regulatory approvals being obtained, seek to replicate, before fees and expenses, the price and yield of the MarketVector Global Video Gaming & eSports ESG Index.

For further details on the current investment objective and index of the Fund, as well as the related amendments, please refer to following documentation published on www.vaneck.com:

Shareholder circular

FAQ

Yours faithfully,

VanEck UCITS ETFs plc