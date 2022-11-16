Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.11.2022 | 17:34
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, November 16

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSara Mathew
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share


CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionRestricted stock grant in the amount of $75,753.42 to the newly appointed Director representing the prorated portion of the 2022 annual restricted stock award made to the Directors in April. The number of shares was determined by dividing the value of the grant by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on November 14, 2022, then rounding down to the nearest whole share. The shares were issued pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on April 8, 2025.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
7,146
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
7,146
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-11-14
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez, Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600

© 2022 PR Newswire
