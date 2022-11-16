Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
London, November 16
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sara Mathew
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction 1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Restricted stock grant in the amount of $75,753.42 to the newly appointed Director representing the prorated portion of the 2022 annual restricted stock award made to the Directors in April. The number of shares was determined by dividing the value of the grant by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on November 14, 2022, then rounding down to the nearest whole share. The shares were issued pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on April 8, 2025.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
7,146
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
7,146
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-11-14
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
Arnaldo Perez, Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600
