Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

b)

Nature of the transaction

Restricted stock grant in the amount of $75,753.42 to the newly appointed Director representing the prorated portion of the 2022 annual restricted stock award made to the Directors in April. The number of shares was determined by dividing the value of the grant by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on November 14, 2022, then rounding down to the nearest whole share. The shares were issued pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on April 8, 2025.