Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

16 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 16 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 120,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 348.8635 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 354 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 347 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,006,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,084,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 16 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 277 354.00 08:16:48 00062188867TRLO0 LSE 1924 354.00 08:16:48 00062188866TRLO0 LSE 1821 353.50 08:17:59 00062188938TRLO0 LSE 64 353.50 08:17:59 00062188939TRLO0 LSE 615 353.50 08:17:59 00062188940TRLO0 LSE 2406 351.00 08:29:01 00062189522TRLO0 LSE 81 350.00 08:31:03 00062189603TRLO0 LSE 2215 350.00 08:32:20 00062189801TRLO0 LSE 143 349.50 08:52:50 00062190865TRLO0 LSE 250 349.50 08:52:50 00062190866TRLO0 LSE 625 349.50 08:52:50 00062190867TRLO0 LSE 250 349.50 08:52:50 00062190868TRLO0 LSE 250 349.50 08:52:50 00062190869TRLO0 LSE 511 349.50 08:52:50 00062190870TRLO0 LSE 620 348.50 10:34:25 00062194948TRLO0 LSE 480 348.50 10:34:25 00062194949TRLO0 LSE 250 348.50 10:34:25 00062194950TRLO0 LSE 125 348.50 10:34:25 00062194951TRLO0 LSE 500 348.50 10:34:25 00062194952TRLO0 LSE 112 348.50 10:34:25 00062194953TRLO0 LSE 678 348.00 10:34:25 00062194954TRLO0 LSE 1409 348.00 10:34:25 00062194955TRLO0 LSE 2097 347.50 10:41:55 00062195140TRLO0 LSE 83 347.00 10:59:25 00062195636TRLO0 LSE 1140 347.00 10:59:25 00062195637TRLO0 LSE 678 347.00 10:59:25 00062195638TRLO0 LSE 556 347.00 10:59:25 00062195639TRLO0 LSE 1500 348.00 11:31:51 00062196689TRLO0 LSE 672 348.00 11:31:51 00062196690TRLO0 LSE 82 348.00 11:31:51 00062196691TRLO0 LSE 154 347.50 12:21:11 00062198578TRLO0 LSE 297 347.50 12:21:11 00062198579TRLO0 LSE 338 347.50 12:21:11 00062198580TRLO0 LSE 1239 347.50 12:21:11 00062198581TRLO0 LSE 2089 347.00 13:04:50 00062199685TRLO0 LSE 170 347.00 13:04:50 00062199686TRLO0 LSE 259 347.50 13:30:06 00062200539TRLO0 LSE 130 347.50 13:30:06 00062200540TRLO0 LSE 375 347.50 13:30:06 00062200541TRLO0 LSE 351 347.50 13:30:06 00062200542TRLO0 LSE 678 347.50 13:31:35 00062200613TRLO0 LSE 421 347.50 13:31:35 00062200614TRLO0 LSE 300 347.50 13:31:35 00062200615TRLO0 LSE 706 347.50 13:31:35 00062200616TRLO0 LSE 1110 347.50 13:31:35 00062200617TRLO0 LSE 603 348.00 13:43:33 00062201206TRLO0 LSE 257 348.50 13:53:53 00062201788TRLO0 LSE 1223 348.50 13:53:53 00062201789TRLO0 LSE 103 348.50 13:53:53 00062201790TRLO0 LSE 298 348.50 13:53:53 00062201791TRLO0 LSE 473 348.50 13:53:53 00062201792TRLO0 LSE 2255 348.50 13:53:53 00062201793TRLO0 LSE 2333 348.50 13:53:53 00062201794TRLO0 LSE 1461 349.00 14:25:06 00062203189TRLO0 LSE 2257 349.00 14:26:22 00062203348TRLO0 LSE 1539 349.00 14:26:22 00062203350TRLO0 LSE 98 349.00 14:26:26 00062203356TRLO0 LSE 2074 350.00 14:32:56 00062203837TRLO0 LSE 565 349.50 14:34:56 00062204005TRLO0 LSE 500 349.50 14:34:56 00062204006TRLO0 LSE 264 349.50 14:34:56 00062204007TRLO0 LSE 745 349.50 14:34:56 00062204008TRLO0 LSE 529 349.50 14:40:56 00062204297TRLO0 LSE 250 349.50 14:40:56 00062204298TRLO0 LSE 282 349.50 14:40:56 00062204300TRLO0 LSE 606 349.50 14:40:56 00062204301TRLO0 LSE 420 349.50 14:40:56 00062204302TRLO0 LSE 200 349.50 14:40:56 00062204303TRLO0 LSE 800 349.50 14:40:56 00062204304TRLO0 LSE 500 349.50 14:40:56 00062204305TRLO0 LSE 956 349.50 14:40:56 00062204306TRLO0 LSE 1462 349.50 14:40:56 00062204307TRLO0 LSE 487 349.50 14:40:56 00062204309TRLO0 LSE 1604 349.00 14:47:59 00062204906TRLO0 LSE 746 349.00 14:48:03 00062204909TRLO0 LSE 229 349.00 14:48:04 00062204914TRLO0 LSE 557 349.00 14:50:29 00062205063TRLO0 LSE 1224 349.00 14:50:29 00062205064TRLO0 LSE 2061 349.00 14:50:29 00062205065TRLO0 LSE 710 348.50 14:54:22 00062205354TRLO0 LSE 1940 348.50 14:54:22 00062205353TRLO0 LSE 1548 348.50 14:54:22 00062205355TRLO0 LSE 493 348.50 14:54:23 00062205357TRLO0 LSE 2386 349.00 15:06:35 00062206265TRLO0 LSE 359 349.00 15:06:35 00062206266TRLO0 LSE 881 349.00 15:06:35 00062206267TRLO0 LSE 13 349.00 15:06:35 00062206268TRLO0 LSE 128 349.00 15:06:35 00062206269TRLO0 LSE 224 349.00 15:06:35 00062206270TRLO0 LSE 76 349.00 15:06:35 00062206271TRLO0 LSE 350 349.00 15:06:35 00062206273TRLO0 LSE 532 349.00 15:07:15 00062206308TRLO0 LSE 364 349.00 15:07:15 00062206309TRLO0 LSE 752 349.00 15:07:15 00062206310TRLO0 LSE 2058 349.00 15:18:37 00062207150TRLO0 LSE 1220 349.00 15:18:37 00062207151TRLO0 LSE 125 349.00 15:18:37 00062207152TRLO0 LSE 289 349.00 15:18:37 00062207153TRLO0 LSE 262 349.00 15:18:37 00062207154TRLO0 LSE 125 349.00 15:18:37 00062207155TRLO0 LSE 91 349.00 15:18:37 00062207156TRLO0 LSE 2460 349.00 15:18:37 00062207157TRLO0 LSE 663 347.50 15:35:13 00062208274TRLO0 LSE 20000 348.00 15:36:37 00062208391TRLO0 LSE 2384 348.00 15:37:15 00062208479TRLO0 LSE 1917 348.50 15:45:16 00062209009TRLO0 LSE 500 348.50 15:45:16 00062209010TRLO0 LSE 500 348.50 15:45:16 00062209011TRLO0 LSE 355 348.50 15:45:16 00062209012TRLO0 LSE 269 348.50 15:45:16 00062209013TRLO0 LSE 2196 348.50 16:07:22 00062210220TRLO0 LSE 2653 348.50 16:07:22 00062210221TRLO0 LSE 2266 350.00 16:13:15 00062210567TRLO0 LSE 1174 350.00 16:13:44 00062210604TRLO0 LSE 1467 350.00 16:13:54 00062210608TRLO0 LSE 446 350.00 16:13:54 00062210609TRLO0 LSE 3072 349.50 16:17:04 00062210940TRLO0 LSE 422 349.50 16:17:04 00062210941TRLO0 LSE 1034 349.50 16:17:07 00062210951TRLO0 LSE 304 351.50 16:22:06 00062211294TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

