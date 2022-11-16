Anzeige
WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
16.11.2022 | 19:40
50 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, November 16

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

16 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 16 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 120,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 348.8635 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 354 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 347 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,006,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,084,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 16 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
277354.00 08:16:4800062188867TRLO0LSE
1924354.00 08:16:4800062188866TRLO0LSE
1821353.50 08:17:5900062188938TRLO0LSE
64353.50 08:17:5900062188939TRLO0LSE
615353.50 08:17:5900062188940TRLO0LSE
2406351.00 08:29:0100062189522TRLO0LSE
81350.00 08:31:0300062189603TRLO0LSE
2215350.00 08:32:2000062189801TRLO0LSE
143349.50 08:52:5000062190865TRLO0LSE
250349.50 08:52:5000062190866TRLO0LSE
625349.50 08:52:5000062190867TRLO0LSE
250349.50 08:52:5000062190868TRLO0LSE
250349.50 08:52:5000062190869TRLO0LSE
511349.50 08:52:5000062190870TRLO0LSE
620348.50 10:34:2500062194948TRLO0LSE
480348.50 10:34:2500062194949TRLO0LSE
250348.50 10:34:2500062194950TRLO0LSE
125348.50 10:34:2500062194951TRLO0LSE
500348.50 10:34:2500062194952TRLO0LSE
112348.50 10:34:2500062194953TRLO0LSE
678348.00 10:34:2500062194954TRLO0LSE
1409348.00 10:34:2500062194955TRLO0LSE
2097347.50 10:41:5500062195140TRLO0LSE
83347.00 10:59:2500062195636TRLO0LSE
1140347.00 10:59:2500062195637TRLO0LSE
678347.00 10:59:2500062195638TRLO0LSE
556347.00 10:59:2500062195639TRLO0LSE
1500348.00 11:31:5100062196689TRLO0LSE
672348.00 11:31:5100062196690TRLO0LSE
82348.00 11:31:5100062196691TRLO0LSE
154347.50 12:21:1100062198578TRLO0LSE
297347.50 12:21:1100062198579TRLO0LSE
338347.50 12:21:1100062198580TRLO0LSE
1239347.50 12:21:1100062198581TRLO0LSE
2089347.00 13:04:5000062199685TRLO0LSE
170347.00 13:04:5000062199686TRLO0LSE
259347.50 13:30:0600062200539TRLO0LSE
130347.50 13:30:0600062200540TRLO0LSE
375347.50 13:30:0600062200541TRLO0LSE
351347.50 13:30:0600062200542TRLO0LSE
678347.50 13:31:3500062200613TRLO0LSE
421347.50 13:31:3500062200614TRLO0LSE
300347.50 13:31:3500062200615TRLO0LSE
706347.50 13:31:3500062200616TRLO0LSE
1110347.50 13:31:3500062200617TRLO0LSE
603348.00 13:43:3300062201206TRLO0LSE
257348.50 13:53:5300062201788TRLO0LSE
1223348.50 13:53:5300062201789TRLO0LSE
103348.50 13:53:5300062201790TRLO0LSE
298348.50 13:53:5300062201791TRLO0LSE
473348.50 13:53:5300062201792TRLO0LSE
2255348.50 13:53:5300062201793TRLO0LSE
2333348.50 13:53:5300062201794TRLO0LSE
1461349.00 14:25:0600062203189TRLO0LSE
2257349.00 14:26:2200062203348TRLO0LSE
1539349.00 14:26:2200062203350TRLO0LSE
98349.00 14:26:2600062203356TRLO0LSE
2074350.00 14:32:5600062203837TRLO0LSE
565349.50 14:34:5600062204005TRLO0LSE
500349.50 14:34:5600062204006TRLO0LSE
264349.50 14:34:5600062204007TRLO0LSE
745349.50 14:34:5600062204008TRLO0LSE
529349.50 14:40:5600062204297TRLO0LSE
250349.50 14:40:5600062204298TRLO0LSE
282349.50 14:40:5600062204300TRLO0LSE
606349.50 14:40:5600062204301TRLO0LSE
420349.50 14:40:5600062204302TRLO0LSE
200349.50 14:40:5600062204303TRLO0LSE
800349.50 14:40:5600062204304TRLO0LSE
500349.50 14:40:5600062204305TRLO0LSE
956349.50 14:40:5600062204306TRLO0LSE
1462349.50 14:40:5600062204307TRLO0LSE
487349.50 14:40:5600062204309TRLO0LSE
1604349.00 14:47:5900062204906TRLO0LSE
746349.00 14:48:0300062204909TRLO0LSE
229349.00 14:48:0400062204914TRLO0LSE
557349.00 14:50:2900062205063TRLO0LSE
1224349.00 14:50:2900062205064TRLO0LSE
2061349.00 14:50:2900062205065TRLO0LSE
710348.50 14:54:2200062205354TRLO0LSE
1940348.50 14:54:2200062205353TRLO0LSE
1548348.50 14:54:2200062205355TRLO0LSE
493348.50 14:54:2300062205357TRLO0LSE
2386349.00 15:06:3500062206265TRLO0LSE
359349.00 15:06:3500062206266TRLO0LSE
881349.00 15:06:3500062206267TRLO0LSE
13349.00 15:06:3500062206268TRLO0LSE
128349.00 15:06:3500062206269TRLO0LSE
224349.00 15:06:3500062206270TRLO0LSE
76349.00 15:06:3500062206271TRLO0LSE
350349.00 15:06:3500062206273TRLO0LSE
532349.00 15:07:1500062206308TRLO0LSE
364349.00 15:07:1500062206309TRLO0LSE
752349.00 15:07:1500062206310TRLO0LSE
2058349.00 15:18:3700062207150TRLO0LSE
1220349.00 15:18:3700062207151TRLO0LSE
125349.00 15:18:3700062207152TRLO0LSE
289349.00 15:18:3700062207153TRLO0LSE
262349.00 15:18:3700062207154TRLO0LSE
125349.00 15:18:3700062207155TRLO0LSE
91349.00 15:18:3700062207156TRLO0LSE
2460349.00 15:18:3700062207157TRLO0LSE
663347.50 15:35:1300062208274TRLO0LSE
20000348.00 15:36:3700062208391TRLO0LSE
2384348.00 15:37:1500062208479TRLO0LSE
1917348.50 15:45:1600062209009TRLO0LSE
500348.50 15:45:1600062209010TRLO0LSE
500348.50 15:45:1600062209011TRLO0LSE
355348.50 15:45:1600062209012TRLO0LSE
269348.50 15:45:1600062209013TRLO0LSE
2196348.50 16:07:2200062210220TRLO0LSE
2653348.50 16:07:2200062210221TRLO0LSE
2266350.00 16:13:1500062210567TRLO0LSE
1174350.00 16:13:4400062210604TRLO0LSE
1467350.00 16:13:5400062210608TRLO0LSE
446350.00 16:13:5400062210609TRLO0LSE
3072349.50 16:17:0400062210940TRLO0LSE
422349.50 16:17:0400062210941TRLO0LSE
1034349.50 16:17:0700062210951TRLO0LSE
304351.50 16:22:0600062211294TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

